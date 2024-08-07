EQS-News: Formycon invites to conference call on 2024 half-year results and announces participation in international investor conferences

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference

Press Release // August 7, 2024

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FWB: FYB) today announced details for the financial and earnings conference call for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year on August 13, 2024. The Management Board will discuss the company's development, key financial figures, and provide an outlook for the second half of 2024. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the internet, will take place on August 13, 2024, at 3:00 PM (CEST) in English.

To participate, please register at:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/T7S30CRURfic

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.

The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/formycon-2024-h1

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts' questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at:

https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/facts-figures/



Formycon in Dialogue

Additionally, representatives of the Management Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks:



August 21-22, 2024:

HIT – Hamburger Investorentag

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Hamburg, Germany

September 9-11, 2024:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

New York, USA

September 19, 2024:

Pareto Securities’ 15th Annual Healthcare Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO)

Stockholm, Sweden

September 23-25, 2024:

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO) & Enno Spillner (CFO)

Munich, Germany

For the latest schedule of Formycon's events, please visit: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/calendar/

About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA, and FYB203/Aflibercept-mrbb has been approved by the FDA. Four additional biosimilar candidates, including FYB206/Pembrolizumab, are currently in development. Through its biosimilars, Formycon makes a significant contribution to enabling as many patients as possible to access highly effective and affordable medications. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare providers. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com

