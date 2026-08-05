EQS-News: Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 half-year results and announces participation in international investor conferences

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 half-year results and announces participation in international investor conferences



05.08.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press Release // August 5, 2026



Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 half-year results and announces participation in international investor conferences



Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSB: FYB, Prime Standard, „Formycon“) plans to publish its results for the first half of the 2026 fiscal year on August 12, 2026. The Management Board will discuss the company’s development, key financial figures, and provide an outlook for the course of 2026. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the internet, will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM (CEST) in English.

To participate in the conference call, please register at:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/register/Pmqy6uuLtDjm

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.

The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/formycon-2026-h1

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts’ questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/



Formycon in Dialogue

Representatives of the Management Board will attend the following investor conferences in the coming months:

September 14 – 16, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

New York City

September 16, 2026

Jefferies Fireside Chat

Enno Spillner (CFO)

virtual

September 21 – 23, 2026

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)

Munich

October 6 – 7, 2026

SME Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Paris

November 16 – 19, 2026

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

London

November 23 – 25, 2026

Deutsche Börse Equity Forum

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt

Please find our current events at:

https://www.formycon.com/en/investors/financial-calendar/

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About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company covers the entire value chain, from the selection of a promising biosimilar candidate through the various stages of development to the delivery of the approved and market-ready product. In addition, Formycon also has extensive expertise in the planning, management, and monitoring of the supply chain as well as international product logistics. For the commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, Formycon already has three biosimilars on the market. Four pipeline candidates – including FYB206/pembrolizumab and FYB208/dupilumab – are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines.

Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

Contact:

Pamela Keck

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 369

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Mail: ir@formycon.com



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon’s current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.