Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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05.08.2026 06:30:04
EQS-News: Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 half-year results and announces participation in international investor conferences
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
To participate in the conference call, please register at:
After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.
The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:
After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts’ questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
Representatives of the Management Board will attend the following investor conferences in the coming months:
September 14 – 16, 2026
September 16, 2026
September 21 – 23, 2026
October 6 – 7, 2026
November 16 – 19, 2026
November 23 – 25, 2026
Please find our current events at:
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About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 369
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
|EQS News ID:
|2377280
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377280 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
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