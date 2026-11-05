Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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05.11.2026 06:30:03
EQS-News: Formycon invites to conference call on 2026 nine-month results and announces participation in international investor conferences
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // November 5, 2026
To participate in the conference call, please register at:
After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.
The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:
After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts’ questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
Representatives of the Management Board will attend the following investor conferences in the coming months:
November 16 – 19, 2026
November 23 – 25, 2026
January 11 – 14, 2027
January 18 – 20, 2027
February 10 – 11, 2027
Please find our current events at:
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About Formycon:
Formycon AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/en/
About Biosimilars:
Disclaimer:
Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, tariffs and trade policy, product quality, patient safety, the conclusion and performance of commercialization partnerships, market acceptance, pricing and competition, manufacturing and supply, including by third-party manufacturers, financing, including compliance with the covenants of the bond of Formycon AG, and the patents and exclusivities protecting reference products, including related litigation. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not make any representation, give any warranty or provide any other guarantee that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated, except as required by law.
This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made, or is intended, in connection with this release.
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
|EQS News ID:
|2428584
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428584 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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