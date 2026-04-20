Formycon Aktie

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WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

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20.04.2026 06:30:04

EQS-News: Formycon invites to Conference Call on the Results of the Financial Year 2025 and announces Participation in international Investor Conferences in the 2nd Quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Formycon invites to Conference Call on the Results of the Financial Year 2025 and announces Participation in international Investor Conferences in the 2nd Quarter of 2026

20.04.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // April 20, 2026


Formycon invites to Conference Call on the Results of the Financial Year 2025 and announces Participation in international Investor Conferences in the 2nd Quarter of 2026


Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSB: FYB, Prime Standard, „Formycon“) plans to publish its results of the financial year 2025 on April 22, 2026. The Management Board will discuss the company’s development, key financial figures, and provide an outlook for the 2026 fiscal year. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the internet, will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM (CEST) in English.

To participate in the conference call, please register at:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/lNibT8TVWubG

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.

The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/formycon-2025-fy

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts’ questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/


Formycon in Dialogue

Representatives of the Management Board will attend the following events and investor conferences in the second quarter of 2026:

May 11–12, 2026
Equity Forum Spring Conference
Enno Spillner (CFO)
Frankfurt, Germany

May 28, 2026
Publication of the Results for the first Quarter of 2026
Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO),
Nicola Mikulcik (CBO), Dr. Andreas Seidl (CSO)
Conference Call and Webcast

June 2–4, 2026
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Enno Spillner (CFO)
New York City, U.S.

June 8, 2026
mwb research Roundtable
Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)
Nicola Mikulcik (CBO), Dr. Andreas Seidl (CSO)
Webcast

June 10, 2026
Annual General Meeting
Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO),
Nicola Mikulcik (CBO), Dr. Andreas Seidl (CSO)
Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft, Munich, Germany

June 18, 2026
UBS Life Sciences Conference
Enno Spillner (CFO)
London, UK

Please find our current events at:
https://www.formycon.com/en/investors/financial-calendar/

------------

About Formycon:
Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab and FYB202/ustekinumab, Formycon already has two biosimilars on the market. Another biosimilar, FYB203/aflibercept, has been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA. Four pipeline candidates – including FYB208/dupilumab – are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines.

Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. 

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Mail: Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com

Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon’s current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.

 


20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: +49 89 864667 100
Fax: +49 89 864667 110
E-mail: ir@formycon.com
Internet: www.formycon.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
WKN: A1EWVY, A4DFJH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2310802

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310802  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

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