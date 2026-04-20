Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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20.04.2026 06:30:04
EQS-News: Formycon invites to Conference Call on the Results of the Financial Year 2025 and announces Participation in international Investor Conferences in the 2nd Quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // April 20, 2026
To participate in the conference call, please register at:
After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.
The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:
After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts’ questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
Representatives of the Management Board will attend the following events and investor conferences in the second quarter of 2026:
May 11–12, 2026
May 28, 2026
June 2–4, 2026
June 8, 2026
June 10, 2026
June 18, 2026
Please find our current events at:
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About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2310802
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310802 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
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