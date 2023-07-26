EQS-News: Formycon reports on the regular Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Shareholders approve all agenda items

Management board and supervisory board ratified by large majority

Wolfgang Essler elected as a new member to the supervisory board

Comprehensive reporting by the management on company development

Munich - On July 25, 2023, Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) held its regular Annual General Meeting in person in Munich.

The represented shareholders followed the proposals of the management board and the supervisory board and voted in favor of all administration's resolution proposals with large majorities. Both the members of the management board and the supervisory board received votes of confidence with majorities of 95 percent each.

Wolfgang Essler was elected with a large majority as a new member of the supervisory board after Dr. Thomas Strüngmann had resigned his supervisory board mandate at the end of the Annual General Meeting.

In its presentation, the management board provided detailed information to the shareholders about the company development and addressed all questions. Additionally, Dr. Andreas Seidl, who was appointed to the position of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) in the board on July 1, 2022, and Enno Spillner, who was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the board on April 1, 2023, introduced themselves to the shareholders.

At the time of the vote, approximately 9,636,657 million shares were represented, which corresponded to 60,08 percent of the share capital. Detailed voting results and further information about the 2023 Annual General Meeting can be found at Annual General Meeting - Formycon AG.

