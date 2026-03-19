Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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19.03.2026 06:30:03
EQS-News: Formycon secures license date for aflibercept 2 mg biosimilar FYB203 in Europe and further territories following settlement with Regeneron and Bayer
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // March 19, 2026
Formycon secures license date for aflibercept 2 mg biosimilar FYB203 in Europe and further territories following settlement with Regeneron and Bayer
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, “Formycon”) and its license partner Klinge Biopharma GmbH (“Klinge”) announce a settlement and license agreement (“Agreement”) with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron”) and Bayer Healthcare LLC (“Bayer”), resolving all patent disputes related to the EU-approved Eylea®1 2 mg biosimilars AHZANTIVE®2 and Baiama®3. Under the terms of the agreement, both products may be launched in Europe and further territories including key markets in Latin America and Asia-Pacific from May 2026. In October 2025, Formycon had already secured the U.S. license date for FYB203 in Q4 2026 as part of an agreement with Regeneron.
"The agreement for Europe and further territories is a significant milestone, as it secures timely market access for our commercialization partners. With our differentiated and regionally focused partnering strategy, we are sure that we have set the course for sustainable success of FYB203 across the European markets and beyond. For ophthalmologists and patients with severe retinal diseases, our biosimilars represent a highly effective and cost-efficient treatment option," says Nicola Mikulcik, Chief Business Officer of Formycon AG.
AHZANTIVE® and Baiama® are approved by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (“nAMD”) and other serious retinal diseases. The active ingredient aflibercept inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (“VEGF”), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina, causing severe visual impairment.
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Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
Disclaimer:
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2292844
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2292844 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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