Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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22.09.2026 06:30:04
EQS-News: Formycon sets Benchmark in Biosimilar Development: Scientific Foundation of the innovative Development Program for FYB206 published in the Journal BioDrugs
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Scientific publication
Press Release // September 22, 2026
Formycon sets Benchmark in Biosimilar Development:
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, September 22, 2026 – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”) announces the publication of the scientific article “From Reflection to Implementation – Tailored Clinical Development of a Pembrolizumab Biosimilar Candidate” in the peer-reviewed journal BioDrugs. The article describes the scientific and regulatory principles of a modern, evidence-based developmental approach for biosimilars using the example of the pembrolizumab biosimilar candidate FYB206 to illustrate how a PK-focused clinical development program can be successfully implemented. This publication reflects the current shift in regulatory science: International health authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the U.S. FDA, and other leading regulatory agencies are recognizing that modern analytical methods, sensitive functional assays, and comparative PK studies can provide greater insight for well-characterizable biologics than traditional comparative efficacy studies. Using FYB206 as an example, the article illustrates how this science-based approach can be implemented in practice without compromising quality, safety, or efficacy.
Dr. Andreas Seidl, Chief Scientific Officer of Formycon AG, said: “In line with our FYB4Growth strategy, FYB206 demonstrates the successful implementation of a science-driven and forward-looking clinical development strategy. We believe that PK-focused clinical approaches have the potential to reshape biosimilar development in a lasting way. Formycon recognized the potential of this strategy at an early stage and is today among the companies helping to drive its practical implementation. This pioneering role is further underscored by the publication of these findings in the peer-reviewed journal BioDrugs.”
Building on the scientific understanding that modern analytical characterization methods, functional comparability studies, and sensitive PK studies can provide robust evidence of biosimilarity for most biologics, the article describes this optimized clinical strategy using Formycon’s pembrolizumab biosimilar candidate FYB206 as an example. Pembrolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody blocking the PD-1 signaling pathway and commonly used for the treatment of various tumor diseases. Due to its well-studied mode of action and its comprehensive analytical characterization, this compound is particularly suited for an optimized development approach.
The publication follows the successful completion of the pivotal DAHLIA study, in which FYB206 demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence to the reference drug Keytruda®. This study highlights the significant potential of PK-focused development programs for future biosimilar development. For suitable biologics, such strategies can help reduce the clinical burden without compromising scientific validity. Thus, Formycon is making an important contribution to the current scientific and regulatory discussion on the further development of efficient biosimilar development programs.
The publication is available at https://doi.org/10.1007/s40259-026-00803-y.
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1 Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co, Inc, Rahway, NJ/USA.
About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/en/
About #FYB4Growth
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 369
Disclaimer:
22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
|EQS News ID:
|2402630
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2402630 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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