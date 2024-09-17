EQS-News: Formycon will present clinical data on its ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 at the EADV Congress in Amsterdam and the UEG Week in Vienna

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Conference

Formycon will present clinical data on its ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 at the EADV Congress in Amsterdam and the UEG Week in Vienna



Formycon will present clinical data on its ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 at the EADV Congress in Amsterdam and the UEG Week in Vienna



Planegg-Martinsried – Formycon AG (FWB: FYB) will present clinical study data of its ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 at this year's European Academy of Dermatology & Venerology (EADV) congress, taking place in Amsterdam from September 25 to 28, 2024. The randomized, double-blind, multicenter VESPUCCI Phase III study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating similar efficacy of FYB202 and the reference drug Stelara® in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis vulgaris (plaque psoriasis). The ePoster presentation shows details of the study design as well as the primary and secondary endpoints.

In addition, Formycon will present study data focusing on the pharmacokinetics of the ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week from October 12 to 15, 2024 in Vienna. In the Phase I pharmacokinetics study FYB202 showed bioequivalence to the reference drug for all primary endpoints.

Both posters were designed in cooperation with Fresenius Kabi, Formycon's commercialization partner for FYB202.

Presentation details:

EADV Congress

Session: ePoster

ePoster Poster-ID: P0984

P0984 Title: A randomised, double-blind trial to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the proposed biosimilar ustekinumab (FYB202) with reference ustekinumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

A randomised, double-blind trial to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the proposed biosimilar ustekinumab (FYB202) with reference ustekinumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Room: Poster Area

Poster Area Date: September 25 – 28, 2024

UEG Week

Session: ePoster incl. audio/video presentation on demand

ePoster incl. audio/video presentation on demand Poster-ID: PP0593

PP0593 Title: Proposed ustekinumab Biosimilar FYB202: Pharmacokinetic equivalence demonstrated in a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, single-dose trial in healthy subjects (RUSTIC)

Proposed ustekinumab Biosimilar FYB202: Pharmacokinetic equivalence demonstrated in a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, single-dose trial in healthy subjects (RUSTIC) Speaker: Sigrid Balser, Vice President Clinical Development & Operations, Formycon AG

Sigrid Balser, Vice President Clinical Development & Operations, Formycon AG Room: Poster Area

Poster Area Date: October 13 – 15, 2024

FYB202 is an interleukin inhibitor that can be used both in dermatology for the treatment of psoriasis and in gastroenterology for the treatment of chronic inflammatory bowel disease. The biosimilar candidate is currently in the final phase of the approval process for the US and the European Union. The decision of the European Commission on the approval is expected in early Q4, while the decision of the FDA is anticipated by the end of September 2024. --------------------

1 Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson

About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. FYB203/aflibercept, received FDA approval. Another four biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines.

Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

