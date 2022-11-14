|
14.11.2022 08:00:05
EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the 2022/2023 financial year successfully
|
EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the 2022/2023 financial year successfully
According to preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG recorded further sustainable earnings growth in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year despite the challenging environment.
According to preliminary calculations, group turnover in the first quarter rose to around EUR 25.0 million (PY: 21.2 million) and therefore represented growth of around 18 % compared to the previous year.
Despite the increased material and staff costs, the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 2.7 million increased disproportionally compared to the revenue, by around 23 % (PY: EUR 2.2 million). The pleasing development is due to sales growth and, good price implementation and currency gains.
We had a successful start to the new financial year. But we are still planning conservatively. Cost visibility is currently very impaired and does not allow for precise estimates. However, the large order book makes us optimistic for the coming months and quarters, comments Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG.
The announcement for the first quarter of 2022/2023 will be available on the company's website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/) from 25 November 2022.
Sandra Maile
Chair of the Management Board
FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de
FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. As of 1 April 2020, the operational business was leased to two subsidiaries. As a holding company, FORTEC AG is now responsible for controlling the affiliated companies, the strategy of the group and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.
14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
|E-mail:
|aktie@fortecag.de
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005774103
|WKN:
|577410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1486283
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1486283 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!