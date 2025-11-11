EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik AG: Supervisory Board appoints Henrik Christiansen as interim manager to support the Management Board

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Supervisory Board appoints Henrik Christiansen as interim manager to support the Management Board



11.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Supervisory Board appoints Henrik Christiansen as interim manager to support the Management Board

Germering, 11 November 2025: The Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik AG has decided to appoint Mr Henrik Christiansen to provide interim support to the Management Board. Mr Christiansen will initially take on an advisory role from 10 November 2025 and will assume the duties of Ms Sandra Maile.

As already announced in the corporate news dated 8 October 2025, the company's ongoing operations are currently being managed by Mr Ulrich Ermel, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, who continues to enjoy the full confidence of the Supervisory Board. By bringing in Mr Christiansen, the Supervisory Board is supporting Mr Ermel in this task and ensuring that the stability and ability to act of the FORTEC Group remain fully guaranteed during this transition phase.

Mr Christiansen is an experienced operational finance and corporate strategist with over 30 years of proven success in CFO and management positions. He has extensive knowledge of controlling and accounting (HGB/IFRS) for listed and private equity-led companies. His areas of expertise include M&A and digitalisation, with in-depth experience in financial strategy and corporate management and a strong hands-on mentality.

"In Henrik Christiansen, we have gained an extremely experienced and strategically savvy finance and business manager with extensive capital market and digitalisation experience. We are delighted to have him on board, as his international experience, practical leadership skills and expertise in change processes will make an important contribution to the further development of the FORTEC Group," says Christoph Schubert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik AG.



FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.