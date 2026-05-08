EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft advances strategic development: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Spatny as new COO

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft advances strategic development: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Spatny as new COO



08.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft advances strategic development: Supervisory Board appoints Michael Spatny as new COO

Germering, May 8, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (“FORTEC”), a leading provider of solutions in display technology and power supplies, has appointed Mr. Michael Spatny as the Group’s new COO, effective May 18, 2026. He will succeed Mr. Ulrich Ermel, who, as previously announced, is leaving the Company at his own request upon the expiration of his Management Board contract on June 30, 2026. The contract of Mr. Spatny runs through June 30, 2029.

Michael Spatny holds an engineering degree in electronics and communications technology from HTL in Vienna and has more than 35 years of international experience in the technology sector. In various roles as CEO, CSO, or Managing Director, he has a proven track record in building, scaling, and further developing international technology companies. His focus has been particularly on increasing operational efficiency, optimizing international sales structures, and driving profitable growth in highly competitive markets. In addition, he has extensive experience in leading large companies, building high-performing international teams, and managing complex organizations in the EMEA region, the U.S., and Asia. Before joining FORTEC, Michael Spatny spent nearly eight years with the IHSE Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced KVM products based in Germany, most recently as Group CEO.

“We are pleased to have secured Michael Spatny, an internationally experienced technology executive, for the position of COO. With his proven expertise in the strategic development and operational scaling of technology companies, he will provide important impetus for the next phase of development for the FORTEC Group. Michael Spatny brings exactly the experience and implementation skills we need to strengthen FORTEC operationally, consistently capitalize on growth opportunities, and return the company to a profitable growth trajectory in the medium term,” says Christoph Schubert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft.

Michael Spatny, future COO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, adds: “I thank the Supervisory Board of FORTEC for their trust and look forward to this new role. I am convinced that, with my relevant experience and expertise, I can help unlock the company’s potential and further develop FORTEC in a growth-oriented manner. The company faces particular challenges, not only as a result of the current global situation. Especially in a dynamic market environment, there are also attractive opportunities to position FORTEC more efficiently, innovatively, and with a focus on the future. Together with the team, I would like to lay the foundation for sustainable growth and the successful further development of the Group.”

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.