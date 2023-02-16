EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.70 per share

|
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.70 per share
FORTEC Elektronik AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.70 per share
At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of FORTEC Elektronik AG, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority. In the first face-to-face Annual General Meeting after two virtual events, the majority of shareholders approved the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.70 per share (PY: EUR 0.60). This means that around EUR 2.28 million will be distributed from the balance sheet profit of FORTEC Elektronik AG. In addition, the two boards were relieved for the past financial year 2021/2022 with a large majority.
In her speech, CEO Sandra Maile described the 2021/2022 financial year, which was marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, as "extraordinary times for all". FORTEC has "achieved a record result" despite great challenges.
FORTEC Elektronik AG stands for a stable and reliable dividend policy and is one of very few companies to have consistently paid dividends. Sandra Maile sees this as "a success story that is both exceptional and sustainable".
The Chair of the Executive Board provided information on current ESG topics, which were published for the first time in a sustainability report in the 2021/2022 annual report. Sandra Maile reported on the status of the "Grow Together 2025" strategy and went into particular detail on the "FORTEC ONE" project for a uniform market presence for the group.
The voting results for the items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/general-meeting.
