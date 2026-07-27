EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft Appoints Yannick Moyles-Johnson to the Management Board and as new CFO

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft Appoints Yannick Moyles-Johnson to the Management Board and as new CFO



27.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft Appoints Yannick Moyles-Johnson to the Management Board and as new CFO

Germering, July 27, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (“FORTEC”), a leading provider of solutions in the fields of display technology and power supplies, has appointed Mr. Yannick Moyles-Johnson as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer. This implements the previously announced long-term succession plan for the finance division. Moyles-Johnson will assume his position no later than November 1, 2026. He succeeds Henrik Christiansen, who has been serving as interim CFO since November 2025 and has also held this position as a member of the Management Board since February 2026. Christiansen will remain available to the company to ensure a smooth transition.

Moyles-Johnson, who holds a master’s degree in business administration (M.Sc. in Business Administration / MBA), has more than 15 years of international leadership experience in technology-oriented industrial companies. Most recently, he served as CFO and Commercial Managing Director of ProMik Holding GmbH, a portfolio company of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. He has also held leadership positions at companies including the Brockhaus Technologies AG technology group, VIA Optronics AG, and the Brose Group. His areas of expertise include managing international research and production sites, optimizing financial and business processes, and implementing transformation and efficiency programs.

“With the appointment of 41-year-old Yannick Moyles-Johnson, FORTEC is bringing on board a leader who combines international cultural and management experience with a long-term vision for the Group’s future development. His more than 15 years of experience in technology-oriented industrial companies, as well as his track record of success in transformation and efficiency programs, make him the ideal candidate to lead the company’s next stages of development. Together with fellow board member Michael Spatny, he will focus on improving profitability, strengthening the market position, and tapping into additional growth opportunities, while driving the strategic development of the FORTEC Group forward,” says Christoph Schubert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft.

“I am very pleased to have been appointed to the Management Board of the publicly listed FORTEC Group. I view the innovative product portfolio, the company’s international presence, and the opportunities to both streamline the company’s operations and successfully implement its long-term growth strategy as an exciting challenge,” adds Yannick Moyles-Johnson, future CFO of the FORTEC Group.

The Supervisory Board would also like to take this opportunity to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Henrik Christiansen for his successful work as interim CFO and member of the Management Board. Together with COO and Management Board member Mr. Michael Spatny, he initiated important measures to stabilize operations and restore the company’s competitive strength.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.