EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Progress in operational and strategic development despite a market environment that remained challenging in the third quarter of 2025/2026

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Progress in operational and strategic development despite a market environment that remained challenging in the third quarter of 2025/2026



28.05.2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST

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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Progress in operational and strategic development despite a market environment that remained challenging in the third quarter of 2025/2026



Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2025/2026 was EUR 58.9 million, up 1.7% from the prior-year figure (prior year: EUR 57.9 million)

Consolidated EBIT was EUR 0.7 million (prior year: EUR 1.4 million)

Encouraging increase in order backlog to EUR 50.1 million in Q3 2025/2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 44.9 million; June 30, 2025: EUR 50.0 million)

Earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025/2026 confirmed

Strategic development of FORTEC continues to progress – Expansion of the second management level



Germering, May 28, 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft today published its quarterly report for the first nine months of the 2025/2026 fiscal year (reporting period: July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026). The third quarter of the fiscal year was once again challenging, but also brought positive developments. On the one hand, business was characterized by continued subdued investment demand in FORTEC’s core markets as well as a subdued economic environment. On the other hand, the Group made progress in its operational and strategic development and is benefiting from a market environment that remains favourable for the defense and security-related applications sector. In this area, FORTEC has already secured several major project orders since the beginning of the calendar year.

In January 2026, FORTEC Power secured a defense contract with a total volume of USD 3.8 million for specialized power supply solutions. FORTEC Integrated also won a large, urgent defense contract in January with a volume of USD 3.4 million in the data visualization segment. In March, another contract in the marine sector with a volume of approximately EUR 1 million was added, and in May, FORTEC Power secured a contract for power and safety-critical power supply solutions for a demanding industrial defense application with a volume of approximately USD 4.4 million. However, a significant portion of the revenue recognition from these projects will not occur until future fiscal years.

At EUR 58.9 million (previous year: EUR 57.9 million), consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2025/2026 was up 1.7% year-over-year, primarily due to the acquisition of Nottrot B.V. At the segment level, the power supply segment remained virtually stable year-over-year with revenue of EUR 25.9 million (previous year: EUR 26.5 million), whereas the data visualization segment, with revenue of EUR 36.5 million (previous year: EUR 34.6 million), benefited from the first-time consolidation of FORTEC Benelux B.V. (formerly Nottrot B.V.) in the current fiscal year. The Group’s EBIT for the nine-month period was significantly below the prior-year figure at approximately EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.4 million). Within this, EBIT in the data visualization segment improved slightly from EUR -0.5 million in the prior year to EUR -0.3 million in the reporting year. The power supply segment contributed EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.0 million) to Group EBIT. Net income for the first nine months decreased to EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 1.0 million). The order backlog as of the end of March 2026 amounted to EUR 50.1 million, significantly higher than the level as of December 31, 2025, of EUR 44.9 million, which also reflects various contract wins in the defense sector. Compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, the order backlog remained virtually unchanged.

“The first nine months of the 2025/2026 fiscal year were once again marked by challenging market conditions. An exception is the market environment for the defense and security-related applications sector, where FORTEC has already secured several major project contracts since the beginning of the calendar year. These contracts form an important foundation for business development in the coming months and confirm FORTEC’s strong positioning in defense-related application areas,” commented Ulrich Ermel, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft.

At the same time, FORTEC’s strategic development is being further advanced. The restructuring and efficiency measures already underway – primarily at FORTEC Integrated but also at FORTEC US – are beginning to show results in earnings performance and are laying the necessary groundwork for a sustainable improvement in competitiveness. The measures are intended to improve FORTEC’s organizational and economic performance in the long term and to sustainably strengthen its profitability. At the same time, they create the conditions necessary to drive the Group’s strategic development forward and to realign FORTEC toward profitable growth. In addition to organizational measures aimed at simplifying structures and preparing for major system changes and process optimizations, a particular focus was placed on the targeted strengthening of the second management level. In this context, changes were initiated at the management level of individual subsidiaries to clarify responsibilities, accelerate operational decision-making processes, and drive the implementation of strategic measures more consistently.

The appointment of a new member to the Executive Board is also proceeding according to plan. Following a structured selection process, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Michael Spatny as the successor to Mr. Ulrich Ermel on the Executive Board in the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective May 18, 2026. In addition, the search continues for a second member of the Management Board to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

For the full fiscal year 2025/2026, the Management Board continues to expect operating EBIT (adjusted for one-time effects) to be at a break-even or slightly positive level. At the same time, the measures already initiated to further the Group’s strategic and operational development are being implemented step by step.

“The 2025/2026 fiscal year remains a challenge for the entire FORTEC Group. Our activities are focused in particular on implementing operational improvement measures and further developing our strategic direction. This also includes the integration of the companies acquired in the Benelux region during the fiscal year, with which we aim to specifically expand our service portfolio and tap into additional growth potential in the medium term. In doing so, we can continue to rely on a solid financial and liquidity position with an equity ratio of more than 70% and net financial assets of more than EUR 17.0 million,” explains Henrik Christiansen, CFO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft.



Key financial indicators

in thousand EUR 01/07/2025 – 31/03/2026 01/07/2024 – 31/03/2025 Changes Sales revenues 58,949 57,940 +1.7% EBIT* (operational ***) 1,136 1,433 -20.7% EBIT* 658 1,433 -54.1% EBITDA** (operational ***) 2,971 2,695 +10.2% EBITDA** 2,492 2,695 -7.5% Consolidated net profit for the period 233 959 -75.7% Earnings per share in EUR 0.07 0.30 -76.7% EBIT-Margin (operational) 1.9% 2.5% -56.0% Net profit margin 0.4% 1.7% -76.5% Employee (number) 241 239 +0.8%

*EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Taxes):

Profit before financial items and income tax.

**EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization):

Profit before financial items, income tax and depreciation and amortisation of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment.

*** Operational EBIT / operational EBITDA:

EBIT or EBITDA adjusted for non-operating or non-period-related effects (one-off cost effects) to illustrate the underlying operational performance.



The quarterly report is available on the company's website at https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/.



Ulrich Ermel, Michael Spatny, Henrik Christiansen

Management Board



FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.