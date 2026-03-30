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FORTEC Elektronik Aktie

FORTEC Elektronik für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 577410 / ISIN: DE0005774103

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30.03.2026 12:19:43

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft receives order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft receives order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million

30.03.2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft receives order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million  

Germering, 30 March 2026 – A subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (“FORTEC”) has received an order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million.

The order is part of an overarching project in the maritime environment and comprises the delivery of system solutions from the FORTEC Group's portfolio. The realisation will take place in close coordination with the customer over a longer period of time.

In connection with the overall project, the company expects to receive further orders of a similar size. However, the timing and actual commissioning of these further orders have not yet been bindingly agreed and will also involve the new subsidiary FORTEC Benelux B.V. The project's products will be manufactured at the Hörselberg-Hainich production site in Germany and at the new site in the Netherlands.

Ulrich Ermel, COO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, comments: "The order underlines our expertise in demanding applications in the marine environment. At the same time, we see further potential in this project for additional orders and long-term cooperation with this customer."

 

Ulrich Ermel, Henrik Christiansen

Management Board

 

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.


30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2299762

 
End of News EQS News Service

2299762  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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