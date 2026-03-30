EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft receives order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft receives order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million



30.03.2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST

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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft receives order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million

Germering, 30 March 2026 – A subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (“FORTEC”) has received an order in the marine sector with a volume of around EUR 1 million.

The order is part of an overarching project in the maritime environment and comprises the delivery of system solutions from the FORTEC Group's portfolio. The realisation will take place in close coordination with the customer over a longer period of time.

In connection with the overall project, the company expects to receive further orders of a similar size. However, the timing and actual commissioning of these further orders have not yet been bindingly agreed and will also involve the new subsidiary FORTEC Benelux B.V. The project's products will be manufactured at the Hörselberg-Hainich production site in Germany and at the new site in the Netherlands.

Ulrich Ermel, COO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, comments: "The order underlines our expertise in demanding applications in the marine environment. At the same time, we see further potential in this project for additional orders and long-term cooperation with this customer."

Ulrich Ermel, Henrik Christiansen

Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.