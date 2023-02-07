|
EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: still on track for success in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year
EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
FORTEC Elektronik AG still on track for success in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year
As shown by the preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG was able to continue its sustained growth path in a challenging environment in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year (01/07/2022 - 31/12/2022).
In the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year, the FORTEC Group achieved group turnover of EUR 49.4 million (PY: EUR 42.1 million). The FORTEC Group was thus able to generate a year-on-year increase in turnover of around 18 %, which was at the optimistic end of the range of developments forecast for the current financial year.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 14 % to EUR 4.6 million (PY: EUR 4.0 million). However, the EBIT margin fell slightly, from 9.7 % in the previous year to 9.4 % in the current financial year.
We were able to continue positive development of the business in the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year. Despite marked increases in the cost of labour and other resources, we achieved a very good result in the first half-year. Standing at EUR 95 million, our order book is double its pre-coronavirus value, which gives us confidence for the second half of the year, comments Sandra Maile, chair of FORTEC Elektronik AGs supervisory board.
The half-year report will be available on the company's website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/) from 30 March 2023.
Sandra Maile
Chair of the Management Board
FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de
FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.
