EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: still on track for success in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: still on track for success in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year



07.02.2023

FORTEC Elektronik AG still on track for success in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year

Group turnover provisionally estimated at EUR 49.4 million - around 18 % up on previous years level (PY: EUR 42.1 million)

Group operating EBIT of EUR 4.6 million (PY: EUR 4.0 million) up by around 14 %

Order book still high as of 31 December 2022, at EUR 95.0 million (PY: EUR 73.7 million)

As shown by the preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG was able to continue its sustained growth path in a challenging environment in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year (01/07/2022 - 31/12/2022).

In the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year, the FORTEC Group achieved group turnover of EUR 49.4 million (PY: EUR 42.1 million). The FORTEC Group was thus able to generate a year-on-year increase in turnover of around 18 %, which was at the optimistic end of the range of developments forecast for the current financial year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 14 % to EUR 4.6 million (PY: EUR 4.0 million). However, the EBIT margin fell slightly, from 9.7 % in the previous year to 9.4 % in the current financial year.

We were able to continue positive development of the business in the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year. Despite marked increases in the cost of labour and other resources, we achieved a very good result in the first half-year. Standing at EUR 95 million, our order book is double its pre-coronavirus value, which gives us confidence for the second half of the year, comments Sandra Maile, chair of FORTEC Elektronik AGs supervisory board.

