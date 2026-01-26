EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Integrated GmbH receives urgent major order worth a total of USD 3.4 million from the defence sector

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Integrated GmbH receives urgent major order worth a total of USD 3.4 million from the defence sector



26.01.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Integrated GmbH receives urgent major order worth a total of USD 3.4 million from the defence sector

Germering, 26 January 2026 – In addition to the recently published announcement of a new order in the power sector, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft announces that its subsidiary FORTEC Integrated GmbH – the data visualisation division of the FORTEC Group – has won an urgent major order from the defence sector with a total volume of USD 3.4 million.

The order relates to the data visualisation product area and in particular includes embedded solutions for a security-relevant application. Following the recent success in the power sector, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft is now also following on from positive incoming orders in the data visualisation segment. The order is particularly positive in view of the recent increase in market dynamics and the temporary pressure on earnings in this segment.

The order also strengthens the embedded product area of the FORTEC Group, which has also suffered somewhat from the general market restraint in recent quarters. The Executive Board assumes that the order will help to stabilise capacity utilisation in the short term and will have a positive effect on revenues and earnings in the current and subsequent financial years.

Ulrich Ermel, member of the Executive Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, comments: "We are delighted to support a customer with this order, which is of great importance for future security. This is an important step forward for FORTEC Integrated, and we would like to thank all our employees and our customer for making this order possible as a team."

Due to contractual obligations, no further information on project content or end customers will be published at this time.

Ulrich Ermel

Executive Board

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.