EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector



22.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector

Germering, 22 January 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft announces that its subsidiary FORTEC Power has received an order from the defence sector with a total volume of USD 3.8 million in the current calendar week.

The order comprises the delivery of specialized power supply solutions for a defence-related application and will be fulfilled over a period of several years. The order strengthens the FORTEC Group's market position in the security and defence sector and underscores FORTEC Power's technological expertise in demanding applications.

Due to contractual agreements with the customer, no further details on the project content, end customer, or area of application are being disclosed at this time.

The Executive Board expects the order to make a positive contribution to the sales and earnings of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft in fiscal year 2026/2027 and in subsequent years.

