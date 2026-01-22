FORTEC Elektronik Aktie
WKN: 577410 / ISIN: DE0005774103
|
22.01.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector
|
EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector
Germering, 22 January 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft announces that its subsidiary FORTEC Power has received an order from the defence sector with a total volume of USD 3.8 million in the current calendar week.
The order comprises the delivery of specialized power supply solutions for a defence-related application and will be fulfilled over a period of several years. The order strengthens the FORTEC Group's market position in the security and defence sector and underscores FORTEC Power's technological expertise in demanding applications.
Due to contractual agreements with the customer, no further details on the project content, end customer, or area of application are being disclosed at this time.
The Executive Board expects the order to make a positive contribution to the sales and earnings of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft in fiscal year 2026/2027 and in subsequent years.
Ulrich Ermel
Executive Board
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.
22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
|E-mail:
|aktie@fortecag.de
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005774103
|WKN:
|577410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2263952
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2263952 22.01.2026 CET/CEST
