22.01.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector

22.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Subsidiary FORTEC Power receives order worth a total of USD 3.8 million from the defence sector

Germering, 22 January 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft announces that its subsidiary FORTEC Power has received an order from the defence sector with a total volume of USD 3.8 million in the current calendar week.

The order comprises the delivery of specialized power supply solutions for a defence-related application and will be fulfilled over a period of several years. The order strengthens the FORTEC Group's market position in the security and defence sector and underscores FORTEC Power's technological expertise in demanding applications.

Due to contractual agreements with the customer, no further details on the project content, end customer, or area of application are being disclosed at this time.

The Executive Board expects the order to make a positive contribution to the sales and earnings of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft in fiscal year 2026/2027 and in subsequent years.

 

 

Ulrich Ermel

Executive Board

 

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.


22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2263952

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263952  22.01.2026 CET/CEST

