EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Supervisory Board appoints Henrik Christiansen as CFO and member of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Supervisory Board appoints Henrik Christiansen as CFO and member of the Management Board



02.02.2026 / 16:07 CET/CEST

Germering, 2 February 2026: The Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has decided to appoint Mr. Henrik Christiansen as interim CFO with effect from 2 February 2026. Mr. Christiansen will be responsible for finance and controlling, areas he has already been managing since 10 November 2025, until the entire Executive Board has been replaced by 1 July 2026 at the latest. As already announced in the corporate news dated 8 October 2025, the day-to-day business of the company has since been and will continue to be managed by Mr. Ulrich Ermel, Member of the Executive Board and COO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, now together with Mr. Christiansen.

Mr. Christiansen is an experienced operational finance and corporate strategist with over 30 years of proven success in CFO and management roles. He has extensive knowledge of controlling and accounting (HGB/IFRS) for listed and private equity-led companies. His focus is on M&A, restructuring and digitalisation, with in-depth experience in sustainable organisational change as well as financial strategy and corporate management with a strong hands-on mentality.

"In Henrik Christiansen, we have gained an extremely experienced and strategically savvy finance and business manager with extensive capital market, restructuring and digitalisation experience. We are delighted to have him on board, as his practical leadership skills and expertise in change processes have made, and will continue to make, an important contribution to ensuring the stability and continuity of the FORTEC Group during this transition phase," says Christoph Schubert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. Today, the FORTEC Group also offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been responsible as a holding company for the management of affiliated companies, the Group's strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.

