FORTEC Elektronik Aktie

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WKN: 577410 / ISIN: DE0005774103

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02.11.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Yannick Moyles-Johnson’s appointment as CFO postponed – Acting Chief Financial Officer Henrik Christiansen ensures continuity

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Yannick Moyles-Johnson’s appointment as CFO postponed – Acting Chief Financial Officer Henrik Christiansen ensures continuity

02.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Yannick Moyles-Johnson’s appointment as CFO postponed
– Acting Chief Financial Officer Henrik Christiansen ensures continuity

 

Germering, 2 November 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (“FORTEC AG”) expects the future Chief Financial Officer, Yannick Moyles-Johnson, to take up his post at a later date. The company had appointed him on 27 July 2026 as the successor to the interim CFO, Henrik Christiansen, and had expected him to take up his post by 1 November 2026 at the latest.

Mr Moyles-Johnson has now informed the company that, due to a medical diagnosis received shortly before his planned start date, he is unable to take up his post as intended. A prompt start to his role is not currently anticipated.

The current Chief Financial Officer, Henrik Christiansen, will continue to perform the duties of Chief Financial Officer until further notice and, with his experience and knowledge of the FORTEC Group, will ensure continuity in the finance department. FORTEC AG will provide further updates as appropriate.

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board wish Mr Moyles-Johnson a speedy and full recovery.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the fields of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers bespoke developments and complete system design services. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has acted as a holding company responsible for managing the affiliated companies, the Group’s strategy and key aspects of administration. The FORTEC Group has sites in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic and Egypt.
 

 


02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NG5C03XEKUA646
EQS News ID: 2426086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426086  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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