EQS-News: FORTEC Group strengthens its second tier of management – Appointments to several international management positions

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

FORTEC Group strengthens its second tier of management – Appointments to several international management positions



25.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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FORTEC Group strengthens its second tier of management – Appointments to several international management positions

Germering, August 25, 2026 – The Management Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, a leading provider of solutions in the fields of display technology and power supplies, is continuing the reorganisation of the FORTEC Group and appointing new management at several subsidiaries. By strengthening the second tier of management, the overall management team is being broadened and greater responsibility and decision-making authority are being devolved to the regions.

In the Czech Republic, Martin Novák took up the position of Managing Director of FORTEC CZ on 1 June 2026. He is therefore responsible for the existing production facility in Dýšina and will oversee the announced move to a new production site as well as the planned expansion. FORTEC CZ manufactures electronic assemblies and DC/DC converters, and also assembles displays with touchscreens. Novák has more than 20 years’ international management experience in the fields of logistics, production, the automotive sector and operational management, and has been part of the FORTEC Group since June. His areas of expertise include production and logistics management, process optimisation, change management and organisational development.

At the US subsidiary FORTEC US, Paul Hooper took up his new role as Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) on 1 July 2026. He was previously Managing Director of Sales at the UK subsidiary FORTEC UK, where he was responsible for the strategic direction of sales and marketing and successfully reorganised and developed the business. He is now set to replicate this success in the promising US market, with a particular focus on driving organic growth and sustainably expanding the company’s market position. Together with his co-Managing Director, Scott Makboulian, he will broaden and expand the company’s presence in North America. Hooper has more than 30 years’ experience in the international electronics industry and brings with him extensive, long-standing expertise in market analysis, leadership and sales.

Rhett Evans will succeed Paul Hooper at FORTEC UK with effect from 8 September 2026. With more than 25 years’ experience in the electronics industry, he possesses extensive expertise in the fields of embedded computing, display technologies and customised system solutions. In addition to his sound technical background in electronic engineering, he brings many years of sales and management experience to the role.

Patrick von Unold will take over as Managing Director of FORTEC Integrated with effect from 1 October 2026. This subsidiary is an internationally active provider of display technology and embedded computing. Furthermore, FORTEC Integrated plays a key role in research and development within the FORTEC Group. Von Unold has many years’ international management experience in the electronics industry and extensive expertise in the fields of embedded electronics, display and touch technologies, and human-machine interfaces.

Thanks to his extensive experience in sectors such as medical technology, automation and transport, he combines in-depth technical expertise with a keen understanding of product strategy, manufacturing processes and sustainable technical solutions.

“With the personnel decisions we have taken, we are implementing a key part of the FORTEC Group’s new growth strategy. In doing so, we are strengthening the regional divisions and giving them greater scope to respond to the specific characteristics of their respective markets, whilst at the same time benefiting from the strength of an internationally active group. I look forward to working together with this dedicated team on FORTEC’s future success,” says Michael Spatny, COO of FORTEC, explaining the new appointments.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the fields of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers customised developments and complete system designs. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has acted as a holding company responsible for managing the affiliated companies, the Group’s strategy and key aspects of administration. The FORTEC Group has sites in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic and Egypt.