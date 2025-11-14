EQS-News: Fortran Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings for 2025

EQS-News: Fortran Corporation / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Fortran Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings for 2025



14.11.2025 / 14:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HICKORY, N.C. - November 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN)

Fortran Corporation (the “Corporation) is pleased to announce the 3rd quarter earnings of 2025. CEO & President Kent Greer stated, “Once again, our quarterly performance demonstrates strong revenue growth. Customers are looking for new solutions that will help them adapt to different business climates and our organization is moving them in the right direction. Strong sales in North & South Carolina, along with continued cost reductions, will help keep our bottom line healthy, and achieving those set benchmarks in 2025 will help us move forward as we anticipate a great 2026.”

About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunication system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex telecommunications solutions focused on cloud based and AI services. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network services, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site service. For more information, contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com.

Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran's estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to. It is important to note that Fortran's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran's current expectation depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran's business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections: the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran's products: the impact of competitive products and pricing: changes in generally accepted accounting principles: successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran's facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies: the loss of key senior management or staff: and other events factor and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation's filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any "Risk Factors" section contained in such filings.

Kent Greer

828-324-4611

kgreer@fortrancorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Fortran Corporation