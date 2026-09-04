Fortran Aktie

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WKN DE: A1KDF5 / ISIN: US34960D1081

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04.09.2026 21:30:21

EQS-News: Fortran Corporation Announces Resignations

EQS-News: Fortran Corporation / Key word(s): Tech
Fortran Corporation Announces Resignations

04.09.2026 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HICKORY, N.C. - September 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Fortran Corporation (OTC FRTN) announces the resignation of Mr. Glenn Withers from the Board of Directors and Mr. Aaron Berry from his role as President.

About Fortran Corporation: Fortran Corporation is a telecommunication system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex telecommunications solutions focused on cloud based and AI platforms/services. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network services, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site service, fiber-optic and category cabling along with camera security. For more information, contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com.

Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran's estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to. It is important to note that Fortran's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran's current expectation depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran's business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections: the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran's products: the impact of competitive products and pricing: changes in generally accepted accounting principles: successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran's facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies: the loss of key senior management or staff: and other events factor and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation's filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any "Risk Factors" section contained in such filings.

Kent Greer
828 324 4611
kgreer@fortrancorp.com 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Fortran Corporation

04.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fortran Corporation
United States
ISIN: US34960D1081
EQS News ID: 2394506

 
End of News EQS News Service

2394506  04.09.2026 CET/CEST

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