EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

fox e-mobility AG:



28.09.2022 / 14:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Electric Vehicle concept MIA 2.0 of fox e-mobility AG wins reddot Award for Best Design Concepts MIA 2.0 wins reddot Award 2022 for Design Concepts in the category Mobility and Transport

New designs registered with EUIPO

Annual general meeting will be rescheduled Munich/Singapore, September 28, 2022 fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the development, production and marketing of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and as light commercial vehicles (LCV) for logistical applications, has for its battery-electric vehicle MIA 2.0 won the prestigious reddot Award for design concepts 2022 in the category Mobility and Transportation. At a festive global event in Singapore in the presence of the Prime Minister on September 27, the price was awarded to Serdar Soyal, the designer of the Concept Car.



The reddot Jury states: MIA 2.0, as a small electric city vehicle, will reflect its users personality. The cars distinctive design allows customers to select their preferred style from a variety of options. In addition, MIA can be updated and switched to a different version of the product family thanks to intelligent partitions and aftersales services. For example, when you need a utility vehicle, you can convert a MIA Passenger into a MIA Pickup. This customizable vehicle is not only exceptionally functional for last- mile delivery and services, but it is also a smart concept for daily urban commuting. Sliding doors and cut- outs in the floor and roof panels allow for easy ingress and egress. When the doors are open, the total width of the vehicle increases by only 30 cm an extremely useful feature when parking in tight spaces. Furthermore, the cars compact structure improves passive safety while decreasing the likelihood of a collision.



Serdar Soyal, the Chief Designer of all the MIA 2.0 variants explains: "The design of a new car model is the result of a complex process in which factors such as functionality, suitability for everyday use and aesthetics are harmoniously brought together. We are delighted to receive this acknowledgement of our work. We are convinced of the future and viability of the new MIA with its unique design in combination with its many capabilities. This global award gives us another strong push to pave the way for mass e-mobility around the globe with the all new MIA. (Event Link: https://www.red-dot.org/project/mia-20-60056)



The design protection with the EUIPO for the exterior design and the related patents - which are owned by Fox Automotive Switzerland AG, a 100% subsidiary of fox e-mobility AG - have been renewed. Moreover, the new interior designs (seats and steering wheel) have been registered with the EUIPO and protected.



The Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for October 31, 2022 has to be rescheduled for organizational reasons. A new date will be published shortly.



To secure the essential financing for the future production of prototypes of the new MIA, the company is still in talks with potential investment partners. The success of these talks is also necessary for securing the going concern.



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



IR contact

ir@fox-em.com



Press contacts

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 8806 95483

Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de

28.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

