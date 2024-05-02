Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG: further refinancing in the amount of 3.5 million euros and conversion to registered shares in May 2024

EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing/Contract
fox e-mobility AG: further refinancing in the amount of 3.5 million euros and conversion to registered shares in May 2024

02.05.2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further refinancing in the amount of 3.5 million euros and conversion to registered shares in May 2024

The company continued the necessary refinancing of liabilities that had already begun with Atlas Special Opportunities for an additional amount of 3.5 million euros.

An essential element of the refinancing is, on the one hand, the protection of creditors via shares in Fox Automotive Switzerland AG as well as the instalment payment linked to the tranches of the Yangi Investment and the option to convert the liabilities into shares via convertible bonds, with 13 warrants being granted as an incentive.

As a result of this refinancing and the payment of €100k by the executives of Yangji Investment Partners LLC, the company's financial situation has further improved.

The company also announces that the conversion from bearer shares to registered shares of the company, led by Quirin Bank and then carried out by Clearstream, should take place in May 2024.


02.05.2024 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1894631

 
End of News EQS News Service

1894631  02.05.2024 CET/CEST

