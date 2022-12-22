EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG invites you to the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2023

EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

fox e-mobility AG invites you to the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2023



22.12.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, December 22, 2022. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, invites you to its Annual General Meeting. This will take place on January 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (CET) in Munich.



The agenda includes the presentation of and resolution on the annual financial statements together with the management report and Supervisory Board report, the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the conversion to registered shares, the reduction of conditional capital, the creation of conditional capital of around EUR 7 million together with the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association, and the election of the auditors. Further details can be found in the published Annual General Meeting in the Federal Gazette and in the information on the Company's website (https://fox-em.com/de/hauptversammlung/).



Registration for the Annual General Meeting and proof of share ownership must be received by the Company at least six days before the Annual General Meeting and therefore no later than January 24, 2023, 24:00 hours (CET).



Agenda of the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2023: TOP 1: Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of fox e-mobility AG and the management report for the financial year 2021 as well as the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021

TOP 2: Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year

TOP 3: Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

TOP 4: Resolution on the conversion from bearer shares to registered shares

TOP 5: Resolution on the amendment to the Articles of Association to enable virtual Annual General Meetings

TOP 6: Reduction of Conditional Capital 2021/II from EUR 7,188,000 to EUR 2,070,000 and shortening of the stock option plan

TOP 7: Resolution on the amendment and supplement to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2021 under agenda TOP 1 to issue and exclude subscription rights to bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) and the creation of a Conditional Capital 2023/I and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.

TOP 8: Election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 as well as the auditor for a possible audit review of the half-year financial report and other interim financial reports

About fox e-mobility:

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and, in particular, commercial applications for logistics and delivery services. The new MIA model range is to be manufactured by the largest European contract manufacturers in cooperation with renowned suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of experienced managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network for electromobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



Contact Investor Relations:

ir@fox-em.com



Press contact:

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 171-614 54 94 E-mail w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-Mail fox@kirchhoff.de

22.12.2022 CET/CEST

