29.12.2022 15:27:24

EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021

EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021

29.12.2022 / 15:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021
 

Munich, December 29, 2022. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, publishes its consolidated financial report for 2021 prepared without any legal obligation to do so.

The Group's net loss for 2021 was 15.4 million euros (2020: -0.3 million euros). For the operating parent company fox e-mobility AG, the net loss for the year was 3.8 million euros. The difference essentially results from scheduled depreciation on intangible assets (goodwill, rights, and licenses).

The consolidated financial report 2021 will be published in the course of the day on the company's website under the following link: https://fox-em.com/financial-reports/.

About fox e-mobility:
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and, in particular, commercial applications for logistics and delivery services.

For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.

Contact Investor Relations:
ir@fox-em.com

Press contact:
Dr. Walter Glogauer
Glogauer & Company Communications
Phone +49 171-614 54 94
E-mail w.glogauer@glogauer.de

Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail fox@kirchhoff.de


29.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Herzogspitalstraße 24
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1523837

 
End of News EQS News Service

1523837  29.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523837&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu fox e-mobility AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fox e-mobility AG 0,07 0,00% fox e-mobility AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stärker erwartet -- ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street zeichnet sich eine Erholung ab. Der heimische Markt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen