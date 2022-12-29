EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021

EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021



29.12.2022 / 15:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021

Munich, December 29, 2022. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, publishes its consolidated financial report for 2021 prepared without any legal obligation to do so.



The Group's net loss for 2021 was 15.4 million euros (2020: -0.3 million euros). For the operating parent company fox e-mobility AG, the net loss for the year was 3.8 million euros. The difference essentially results from scheduled depreciation on intangible assets (goodwill, rights, and licenses).



The consolidated financial report 2021 will be published in the course of the day on the company's website under the following link: https://fox-em.com/financial-reports/.



About fox e-mobility:

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and, in particular, commercial applications for logistics and delivery services.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



Contact Investor Relations:

ir@fox-em.com



Press contact:

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 171-614 54 94

E-mail w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail fox@kirchhoff.de

29.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

