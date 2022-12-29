|
29.12.2022 15:27:24
EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021
|
EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021
Munich, December 29, 2022. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, publishes its consolidated financial report for 2021 prepared without any legal obligation to do so.
29.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Herzogspitalstraße 24
|80331 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB551
|WKN:
|A2NB55
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1523837
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1523837 29.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:27
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Konzern-Jahresabschluss 2021 (EQS Group)
|
15:27
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021 (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG invites you to the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG lädt ein zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 31. Januar 2023 (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Finanzbericht für das 1. Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes financial report for the first half of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
16.12.22
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Jahreszahlen 2021 und treibt Umstrukturierung voran (EQS Group)
|
16.12.22
|EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes annual figures for 2021 and pushes ahead with restructuring (EQS Group)
Analysen zu fox e-mobility AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|fox e-mobility AG
|0,07
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow stärker erwartet -- ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street zeichnet sich eine Erholung ab. Der heimische Markt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.