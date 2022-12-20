EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes financial report for the first half of 2022

EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

fox e-mobility AG publishes financial report for the first half of 2022



fox e-mobility AG publishes financial report for the first half of 2022

Munich, 20 December 2022. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment, publishes its interim report for the first half of 2022.



The net loss for the first six months of the financial year 2022 amounts to 1.0 million euros. In the financial year 2021, the net loss was 3.8 million euros. The safeguarding of patents and industrial property rights was further consolidated - namely through the extension of protection periods and the registration of new designs such as vehicle seats and vehicle steering.



The half-year financial report 2022 will be published in the course of the day on the company's website under the following link: https://fox-em.com/de/finanzberichte/.



About fox e-mobility:

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and, in particular, commercial applications for logistics and delivery services. The new MIA model range is to be manufactured by the largest European contract manufacturers in cooperation with renowned suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of experienced managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network for electric mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



Contact Investor Relations:

ir@fox-em.com



Press contact:

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 171-614 54 94

E-mail w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail fox@kirchhoff.de

