EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 10th interim report

09.01.2023 12:10:58

09.01.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

In the period from January 2, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023, a total of 2,579 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
January 02, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XETR
January 02, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT
January 03, 2023 39 3,41000 132,99 XETR
January 03, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT
January 04, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XETR
January 04, 2023 1.000 3,44000 3.440,00 XGAT
January 05, 2023 1.540 3,40000 5.236,00 XETR
January 05, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT
January 06, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XETR
January 06, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including January 6, 2023 amounts to 149,093 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.



Language: English
