EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 11th interim report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 11th interim report

In the period from January 9, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023, a total of 18,101 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) January 09, 2023 2.572 3,56000 9.156,32 XETR January 09, 2023 1.250 3,54000 4.425,00 XGAT January 10, 2023 3.000 3,60000 10.800,00 XETR January 10, 2023 1.400 3,60000 5.040,00 XGAT January 11, 2023 3.100 3,51000 10.881,00 XETR January 11, 2023 1.300 3,54000 4.602,00 XGAT January 12, 2023 3.100 3,61500 11.206,50 XETR January 12, 2023 1.200 3,62000 4.344,00 XGAT January 13, 2023 1.179 3,61000 4.256,19 XETR January 13, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including January 13, 2023 amounts to 167,194 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

