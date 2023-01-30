EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 13th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 13th interim report



30.01.2023

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 13th interim report

In the period from January 23, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023, a total of 7,900 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) January 23, 2023 1,000 3.51000 3,510.00 XETR January 23, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT January 24, 2023 2,900 3.53500 10,251.50 XETR January 24, 2023 1,000 3.55000 3,550.00 XGAT January 25, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR January 25, 2023 1,000 3.57000 3,570.00 XGAT January 26, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR January 26, 2023 1,000 3.56000 3,560.00 XGAT January 27, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR January 27, 2023 1,000 3.57000 3,570.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including January 27, 2023 amounts to 185,819 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

