EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 14th interim report

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 14th interim report



06.02.2023 / 13:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 14th interim report

In the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including February 3, 2023, a total of 13,225 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) January 30, 2023 1.900 3,55000 6.745,00 XETR January 30, 2023 1.100 3,56000 3.916,00 XGAT January 31, 2023 125 3,63200 454,00 XETR January 31, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT February 01, 2023 2.100 3,74000 7.854,00 XETR February 01, 2023 1.200 3,76000 4.512,00 XGAT February 02, 2023 2.200 3,70000 8.140,00 XETR February 02, 2023 1.200 3,70000 4.440,00 XGAT February 03, 2023 2.200 3,67500 8.085,00 XETR February 03, 2023 1.200 3,69000 4.428,00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including February 3, 2023 amounts to 199,044 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

