27.02.2023 12:33:26

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 17th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 17th interim report

27.02.2023 / 12:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares 17th interim report

In the period from February 20, 2023 up to and including February 24, 2023, a total of 5.850 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
February 20, 2023 1,200 3.56632 4,279.58 XETR
February 20, 2023 1,100 3.55000 3,905.00 XGAT
February 21, 2023 650 3.39000 2,203.50 XETR
February 21, 2023 1,200 3.39000 4,068.00 XGAT
February 22, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
February 22, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
February 23, 2023 600 3.40000 2,040.00 XETR
February 23, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
February 24, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
February 24, 2023 1,100 3.35000 3,685.00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including February 24, 2023 amounts to 218,460 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


