EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 20th interim report

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 20th interim report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

In the period from March 13, 2023 up to and including March 17, 2023, a total of 7,600 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
March 13, 2023 900 3.54000 3,186.00 XETR
March 13, 2023 700 3.53000 2,471.00 XGAT
March 14, 2023 261 3.60000 939.60 XETR
March 14, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
March 15, 2023 1,000 3.60000 3,600.00 XETR
March 15, 2023 839 3.59000 3,012.01 XGAT
March 16, 2023 1,000 3.55000 3,550.00 XETR
March 16, 2023 900 3.54556 3,191.00 XGAT
March 17, 2023 1,100 3.60000 3,960.00 XETR
March 17, 2023 900 3.58000 3,222.00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including March 17, 2023 amounts to 233,080 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
