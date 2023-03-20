EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 20th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 20th interim report



20.03.2023 / 12:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 20th interim report

In the period from March 13, 2023 up to and including March 17, 2023, a total of 7,600 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) March 13, 2023 900 3.54000 3,186.00 XETR March 13, 2023 700 3.53000 2,471.00 XGAT March 14, 2023 261 3.60000 939.60 XETR March 14, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT March 15, 2023 1,000 3.60000 3,600.00 XETR March 15, 2023 839 3.59000 3,012.01 XGAT March 16, 2023 1,000 3.55000 3,550.00 XETR March 16, 2023 900 3.54556 3,191.00 XGAT March 17, 2023 1,100 3.60000 3,960.00 XETR March 17, 2023 900 3.58000 3,222.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including March 17, 2023 amounts to 233,080 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

