EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 21st interim report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 21st interim report

In the period from March 20, 2023 up to and including March 24, 2023, a total of 9,800 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) March 20, 2023 1.400 3,60000 5.040,00 XETR March 20, 2023 900 3,54000 3.186,00 XGAT March 21, 2023 1.400 3,63000 5.082,00 XETR March 21, 2023 1.000 3,64000 3.640,00 XGAT March 22, 2023 1.500 3,58000 5.370,00 XETR March 22, 2023 1.000 3,58000 3.580,00 XGAT March 23, 2023 1.500 3,49000 5.235,00 XETR March 23, 2023 1.100 3,49000 3.839,00 XGAT March 24, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XETR March 24, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including March 24, 2023 amounts to 242,880 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

