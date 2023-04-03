EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 22nd interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 22nd interim report



03.04.2023 / 12:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 22nd interim report

In the period from March 27, 2023 up to and including March 31, 2023, a total of 9,589 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) March 27, 2023 1.600 3,54000 5.664,00 XETR March 27, 2023 1.100 3,55000 3.905,00 XGAT March 28, 2023 1.372 3,46000 4.747,12 XETR March 28, 2023 1.100 3,51000 3.861,00 XGAT March 29, 2023 317 3,54000 1.122,18 XETR March 29, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT March 30, 2023 1.650 3,55000 5.857,50 XETR March 30, 2023 1.200 3,55000 4.260,00 XGAT March 31, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XETR March 31, 2023 1.250 3,52000 4.400,00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including March 31, 2023 amounts to 252,469 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

