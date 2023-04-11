EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd interim report



11.04.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd interim report

In the period from April 3, 2023 up to and including April 7, 2023, a total of 10,211 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) April 03, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR April 03, 2023 1,300 3.66000 4,758.00 XGAT April 04, 2023 1,600 3.60000 5,760.00 XETR April 04, 2023 1,311 3.62000 4,745.82 XGAT April 05, 2023 1,700 3.62000 6,154.00 XETR April 05, 2023 1,300 3.58000 4,654.00 XGAT April 06, 2023 1,700 3.63504 6,179.56 XETR April 06, 2023 1,300 3.64000 4,732.00 XGAT April 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR April 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including April 7, 2023 amounts to 262,680 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com