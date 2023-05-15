EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 28th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 28th interim report



15.05.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 28th interim report

In the period from May 8, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, a total of 5,100 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) May 08, 2023 800 3.48000 2,784.00 XETR May 08, 2023 1,000 3.54000 3,540.00 XGAT May 09, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR May 09, 2023 1,000 3.52000 3,520.00 XGAT May 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR May 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT May 11, 2023 500 3.48000 1,740.00 XETR May 11, 2023 900 3.48000 3,132.00 XGAT May 12, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR May 12, 2023 900 3.48000 3,132.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including May 12, 2023 amounts to 295,980 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

