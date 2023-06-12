EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 32nd interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 32nd interim report



12.06.2023 / 12:57 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 32nd interim report

In the period from June 2, 2023 up to and including June 9, 2023, a total of 2,200 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) June 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR June 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT June 06, 2023 700 3.37429 2,362.00 XETR June 06, 2023 500 3.38000 1,690.00 XGAT June 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR June 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT June 08, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR June 08, 2023 300 3.48000 1,044.00 XGAT June 09, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR June 09, 2023 700 3.35714 2,350.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including June 9, 2023 amounts to 308,280 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com