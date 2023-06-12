|
12.06.2023 12:57:20
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 32nd interim report
|
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 32nd interim report
In the period from June 2, 2023 up to and including June 9, 2023, a total of 2,200 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.
The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including June 9, 2023 amounts to 308,280 shares.
The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
12.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1654851
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1654851 12.06.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|3,36
|1,20%
