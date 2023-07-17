EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 37th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 37th interim report



17.07.2023 / 11:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 37th interim report

In the period from July 10, 2023 up to and including July 14, 2023, a total of 12,100 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) July 10, 2023 1,200 3.28000 3,936.00 XETR July 10, 2023 1,500 3.28000 4,920.00 XGAT July 11, 2023 1,100 3.34000 3,674.00 XETR July 11, 2023 1,400 3.34000 4,676.00 XGAT July 12, 2023 400 3.38000 1,352.00 XETR July 12, 2023 2,100 3.31333 6,958.00 XGAT July 13, 2023 1,400 3.45714 4,840.00 XETR July 13, 2023 500 3.48000 1,740.00 XGAT July 14, 2023 1,500 3.47333 5,210.00 XETR July 14, 2023 1,000 3.48000 3,480.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including July 14, 2023 amounts to 352,780 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com