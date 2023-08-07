EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 40th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 40th interim report



07.08.2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 40th interim report

In the period from July 31, 2023 up to and including August 4, 2023, a total of 5,781 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) July 31, 2023 1,300 3.30000 4,290.00 XETR July 31, 2023 1,500 3.38000 5,070.00 XGAT August 01, 2023 1,300 3.34000 4,342.00 XETR August 01, 2023 1,400 3.34000 4,676.00 XGAT August 02, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR August 02, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT August 03, 2023 281 3.30000 927.30 XETR August 03, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT August 04, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR August 04, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including August 4, 2023 amounts to 381,461 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com