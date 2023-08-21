EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 42nd interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 42nd interim report



21.08.2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 42nd interim report

In the period from August 14, 2023 up to and including August 18 2023, a total of 3,129 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) August 14, 2023 265 3.30000 874.50 XETR August 14, 2023 1,100 3.24000 3,564.00 XGAT August 15, 2023 414 3.20000 1,324.80 XETR August 15, 2023 500 3.22000 1,610.00 XGAT August 16, 2023 400 3.28000 1,312.00 XETR August 16, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT August 17, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR August 17, 2023 450 3.22000 1,449.00 XGAT August 18, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR August 18, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including August 18, 2023 amounts to 393,909 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

