EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 44th interim report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 44th interim report

In the period from August 28, 2023 up to and including September 1, 2023, a total of 1,671 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) August 28, 2023 90 3.32000 298.80 XETR August 28, 2023 400 3.28000 1,312.00 XGAT August 29, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR August 29, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT August 30, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR August 30, 2023 331 3.26000 1,079.06 XGAT August 31, 2023 150 3.28000 492.00 XETR August 31, 2023 350 3.24000 1,134.00 XGAT September 01, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 01, 2023 350 3.22000 1,127.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including September 1, 2023 amounts to 396,130 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

