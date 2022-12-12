EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 6th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 6th interim report



12.12.2022 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 6th interim report

In the period from December 5, 2022 up to and including December 9, 2022, a total of 5,090 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) December 05, 2022 5,012 3.22898 16,183.64 XETR December 05, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT December 06, 2022 78 3.23000 251.94 XETR December 06, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT December 07, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR December 07, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT December 08, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR December 08, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT December 09, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR December 09, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including December 9, 2022 amounts to 73,617 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425

