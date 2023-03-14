14.03.2023 14:32:57

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares Correction of the 19th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

In the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, a total of 4,470 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
March 06, 2023 650 3.47500 2,258.75 XETR
March 06, 2023 650 3.49000 2,268.50 XGAT
March 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
March 07, 2023 650 3.49000 2,268.50 XGAT
March 08, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
March 08, 2023 640 3.49000 2,233.60 XGAT
March 09, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
March 09, 2023 600 3.49000 2,094.00 XGAT
March 10, 2023 640 3.48000 2,227.20 XETR
March 10, 2023 640 3.48000 2,227.20 XGAT

The volume-weighted average price (Euro) as of March 6, 2023 on the Xetra stock exchange has been corrected.

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including March 10, 2023 amounts to 225,480 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

