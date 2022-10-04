Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 13:55:25

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo

04.10.2022 / 13:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo

Berlin, 4 October 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has purchased all operating assets of pakadoo GmbH, Böblingen/Germany, (pakadoo) with economic effect from 1 October 2022. The transaction also includes the take-over of employees and the Management of pakadoo.

Pakadoo offers Software-as-a-Service solutions for receiving and managing incoming parcels and goods within companies and public institutions. In combination with carrier-independent parcel lockers, further use cases focus on e-commerce deliveries and smart city logistics.

This acquisition strengthens FPs Digital Business Solutions business unit:

  • FP gets access to a SaaS-based platform for incoming parcel logistics in companies and public institutions, retail and City Logistics,
  • Pakadoos e-Commerce related use cases enhance FPs TRAX logistics SaaS solution (Azolver),
  • FPs parcel shipping solution enhances pakadoos offering for shipping, especially outside of Germany.

FPs Head of supervisory board Dr. Alexander Granderath: We are happy to support FP on its digital journey and welcome pakadoo in FP Digital Business Solutions.

FPs CEO Carsten Lind: After the acquisition of Azolver in March 2022, pakadoo is another step forward in expanding and complementing our digital solutions portfolio in the growing parcel and e-commerce markets. We are looking forward to growing the business with the pakadoo team.

In 2021, pakadoo generated revenues of approximately kEUR 820. The purchase of pakadoo is financed from FPs own cash positions.

For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann
Phone: +49 30 220 660 410
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

 
About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business units: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business unit, FP optimises customers business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business unit, FP is the worlds third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business unit, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2021, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million.


04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1456413

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456413  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456413&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten