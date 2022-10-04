EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo



04.10.2022 / 13:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo



Berlin, 4 October 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has purchased all operating assets of pakadoo GmbH, Böblingen/Germany, (pakadoo) with economic effect from 1 October 2022. The transaction also includes the take-over of employees and the Management of pakadoo.

Pakadoo offers Software-as-a-Service solutions for receiving and managing incoming parcels and goods within companies and public institutions. In combination with carrier-independent parcel lockers, further use cases focus on e-commerce deliveries and smart city logistics.

This acquisition strengthens FPs Digital Business Solutions business unit:

FP gets access to a SaaS-based platform for incoming parcel logistics in companies and public institutions, retail and City Logistics,

Pakadoos e-Commerce related use cases enhance FPs TRAX logistics SaaS solution (Azolver),

FPs parcel shipping solution enhances pakadoos offering for shipping, especially outside of Germany.

FPs Head of supervisory board Dr. Alexander Granderath: We are happy to support FP on its digital journey and welcome pakadoo in FP Digital Business Solutions.

FPs CEO Carsten Lind: After the acquisition of Azolver in March 2022, pakadoo is another step forward in expanding and complementing our digital solutions portfolio in the growing parcel and e-commerce markets. We are looking forward to growing the business with the pakadoo team.

In 2021, pakadoo generated revenues of approximately kEUR 820. The purchase of pakadoo is financed from FPs own cash positions.

For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann

Phone: +49 30 220 660 410

E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com



About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business units: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business unit, FP optimises customers business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business unit, FP is the worlds third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business unit, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2021, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million.