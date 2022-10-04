|
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo
Francotyp-Postalia acquires pakadoo
Pakadoo offers Software-as-a-Service solutions for receiving and managing incoming parcels and goods within companies and public institutions. In combination with carrier-independent parcel lockers, further use cases focus on e-commerce deliveries and smart city logistics.
This acquisition strengthens FPs Digital Business Solutions business unit:
FPs Head of supervisory board Dr. Alexander Granderath: We are happy to support FP on its digital journey and welcome pakadoo in FP Digital Business Solutions.
FPs CEO Carsten Lind: After the acquisition of Azolver in March 2022, pakadoo is another step forward in expanding and complementing our digital solutions portfolio in the growing parcel and e-commerce markets. We are looking forward to growing the business with the pakadoo team.
In 2021, pakadoo generated revenues of approximately kEUR 820. The purchase of pakadoo is financed from FPs own cash positions.
For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:
Anna Lehmann
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business units: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business unit, FP optimises customers business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business unit, FP is the worlds third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business unit, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2021, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1456413
