EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Launch of the new PostBase Vision A120 franking system in Germany

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Launch of the new PostBase Vision A120 franking system in Germany



12.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Francotyp-Postalia is launching the new PostBase Vision A120 franking system in Germany

Berlin, May 12th 2023 The publicly traded company Francotyp-Postalia has introduced the new PostBase Vision A120 franking system in Germany. FP is targeting customers with medium to high mailing volumes with this innovative development made in Germany. The company continuous investing in the franking machine area and thus presenting more innovations for the sector. After the launch in April of 2023 in Germany, further countries will follow. Production of all FP machines takes place in Wittenberge in Brandenburg.

The new machine scores with high speed: The system franks up to 120 letters per minute with an automatic feeder. With the new machine, FP rounds off its offer in the high-performance area for larger customers.

PostBase Vision A120 is very user-friendly and easy to use thanks to the one-button technology and intuitive menu navigation. The innovative technology of the new PostBase system offers a FRANKIT mark with franking ID, which allows customers to qualify for additional postage discounts from Deutsche Post AG, for example the new delivery time discount. Moreover, there is the option to print two advertising slogans or text banners side by side. Customers can thus already print essential messages on the letter's content on the envelope. Compared to other models, a new type of cartridge for low-cost printing is available for the PostBase Vision A120. Another advantage is better internet connectivity.

In conjunction with the MyFP customer portal, customers can view their orders, invoices, contracts, machine status and ink levels anytime. With this cloud-based platform, the Vision360 add-on enables simple analysis and report generation for postage expenses.

Following the acquisition of the Azolver companies, PostBase Vision A120 is further evidence for investments in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business area. One year ago, in March of 2022, the FP corporation acquired the operating companies of the Azolver Group, specialised in hardware for mail processing and software for asset tracking and parcel shipping. Thanks to this acquisition, FP strengthened its position in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy.

PostBase is a success story

In 2012, FP launched the very first PostBase machine with an entirely new operating concept at the time. With only one control switch, the further operation is simple and intuitive using the touch screen. Meanwhile, the system has received multiple awards and is the best-selling machine type in FP's history. The innovative franking machine is available in more than 25 countries. In addition to the performance of the machines, customers also appreciate the excellent service. The company laid the cornerstone for its existence in 1923 and celebrates its 100-year company anniversary in 2023. Today, FP is the market leader in mailing systems in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

email: presse@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:

The listed Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG based in Berlin is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert for solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP optimises their customers business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation as well as shipping management & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business area, FP is the worlds third largest provider of mailing systems and is the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP is represented in 15 countries with subsidiaries and in many other countries with its dealer network. In the Mail Services business area, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and counts among the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenues of more than 250 million euros.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com