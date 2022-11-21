21.11.2022 13:50:39

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Share Buyback - 3rd interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Share Buyback - 3rd interim report

21.11.2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares 3rd interim report

In the period from November 14, 2022 up to and including November 18, 2022, a total of 12,620 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
November 14, 2022 1,600 3.10000 4,960.00 XETR
November 14, 2022 500 3.19000 1,595.00 XGAT
November 15, 2022 1,900 3.20000 6,080.00 XETR
November 15, 2022 600 3.23000 1,938.00 XGAT
November 16, 2022 2,000 3.19000 6,380.00 XETR
November 16, 2022 650 3.19000 2,073.50 XGAT
November 17, 2022 2,300 3.16000 7,268.00 XETR
November 17, 2022 670 3.16000 2,117.20 XGAT
November 18, 2022 2,400 3.12000 7,488.00 XETR
November 18, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including November 18, 2022 amounts to 20,265 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1492739

 
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 3,19 3,57% Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

