EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Share Buyback - 3rd interim report

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Share Buyback - 3rd interim report



21.11.2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 3rd interim report

In the period from November 14, 2022 up to and including November 18, 2022, a total of 12,620 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) November 14, 2022 1,600 3.10000 4,960.00 XETR November 14, 2022 500 3.19000 1,595.00 XGAT November 15, 2022 1,900 3.20000 6,080.00 XETR November 15, 2022 600 3.23000 1,938.00 XGAT November 16, 2022 2,000 3.19000 6,380.00 XETR November 16, 2022 650 3.19000 2,073.50 XGAT November 17, 2022 2,300 3.16000 7,268.00 XETR November 17, 2022 670 3.16000 2,117.20 XGAT November 18, 2022 2,400 3.12000 7,488.00 XETR November 18, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including November 18, 2022 amounts to 20,265 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com