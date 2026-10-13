EQS-News: freenet AG acquires full ownership of waipu.tv at a highly attractive valuation

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Takeover

freenet AG acquires full ownership of waipu.tv at a highly attractive valuation



13.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





freenet AG acquires full ownership of waipu.tv at a highly attractive valuation

freenet acquires all remaining minority interests in Exaring AG (“waipu.tv”), bringing its ownership to 100%

The agreed initial purchase price of around EUR 76 million enables freenet to complete the full acquisition at a very attractive valuation

Full ownership enables freenet to participate fully in waipu.tv’s long-term growth potential in the German IPTV market and creates additional value upside for freenet AG shareholders

The acquisition is fully funded from cash reserves; financial flexibility and the dividend outlook remain unchanged

Büdelsdorf, 13 October 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] acquires all remaining minority interests (approximately 25%) in Exaring AG (“waipu.tv”) from its minority shareholders. Following the transaction, freenet AG now holds 100% of the shares in Exaring AG. The agreed initial purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 76 million and is based on a company valuation of approximately EUR 300 million. Further purchase price payments are dependent on future performance-related targets and may amount to up to EUR 50 million in the event of very successful business performance.

With this transaction, freenet is strengthening its position in a key growth area for the Group and is systematically expanding its presence in the dynamically growing German IPTV market. From freenet AG’s perspective, the agreed initial purchase price represents a very attractive valuation in relation to waipu.tv’s long-term financial prospects and thus creates a solid foundation for future value creation. With this acquisition, freenet will in future participate fully in waipu.tv’s future earnings and cash flow performance, as well as in the resulting value creation potential.

IPTV as a strategic growth driver for freenet

Alongside its core mobile communications business, IPTV is a central component of freenet’s strategy. The ongoing shift in the German TV market towards IPTV opens up attractive growth opportunities, both through a rising customer base and through additional revenue potential in programmatic advertising.

“IPTV is one of the most attractive growth markets in the German telecommunications and media sector. In recent years, waipu.tv has established itself as one of Germany’s leading IPTV platforms and has excellent prospects for further profitable growth. With the full acquisition, we will capture the entire potential and strengthen a key strategic pillar. It is particularly pleasing that a good opportunity has arisen to acquire the shares at an unexpectedly favourable price,” commented Robin Harries, CEO of freenet AG.

Around 2 million customers, a market share of approximately 20% to 25% in the German IPTV market, and the significant growth in adjusted EBITDA in recent years underline waipu.tv’s strong market position and the company’s long-term value creation potential.

Cash-funded acquisition with dividend outlook unchanged

The acquisition is fully funded from cash reserves and reflects freenet’s focus on deploying capital towards attractive growth opportunities within its own business. The acquisition is in line with the capital allocation strategy and does not materially affect freenet’s future financial flexibility.

“With this full acquisition, we are simplifying Exaring AG’s ownership structure and creating long-term strategic clarity. An IPO previously sought by minority shareholders will therefore no longer be pursued. At the same time, we are completing the transaction at what we consider to be a very attractive valuation. In future, our shareholders will participate fully in the future earnings, cash flow and value growth of waipu.tv,” commented Ingo Arnold, CFO of freenet AG.

The existing dividend policy remains unchanged: A dividend of at least EUR 2.00 per share is planned for each of the financial years 2026 to 2028 inclusive. If 80% of the adjusted free cash flow, calculated on the basis of the shares outstanding at the time, results in a higher amount, this higher amount will form the basis for the distribution.

Definition of selected key figures

Key figure Definition Adj. EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings before the financial result, tax and depreciation, adjusted for positive and negative special items in accordance with the corporate management logic defined by freenet. A key operational performance indicator used to measure the Group’s profitability. Adj. free cash flow Adjusted free cash flow: Free cash flow adjusted for special items affecting liquidity. The Group’s key liquidity-based performance indicator. It reflects the financial strength available for dividend payments, debt repayment and other corporate purposes. Free cash flow is derived from cash flow from operating activities, taking into account (net) capital expenditure and lease repayments.

Further documents relating to the publication

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Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40/513 06 778

Email: ir@freenet.ag



Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40/513 06 777

Email: pr@freenet.ag