freenet Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5
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13.10.2026 18:00:04
EQS-News: freenet AG acquires full ownership of waipu.tv at a highly attractive valuation
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EQS-News: freenet AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover
freenet AG acquires full ownership of waipu.tv at a highly attractive valuation
Büdelsdorf, 13 October 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] acquires all remaining minority interests (approximately 25%) in Exaring AG (“waipu.tv”) from its minority shareholders. Following the transaction, freenet AG now holds 100% of the shares in Exaring AG. The agreed initial purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 76 million and is based on a company valuation of approximately EUR 300 million. Further purchase price payments are dependent on future performance-related targets and may amount to up to EUR 50 million in the event of very successful business performance.
With this transaction, freenet is strengthening its position in a key growth area for the Group and is systematically expanding its presence in the dynamically growing German IPTV market. From freenet AG’s perspective, the agreed initial purchase price represents a very attractive valuation in relation to waipu.tv’s long-term financial prospects and thus creates a solid foundation for future value creation. With this acquisition, freenet will in future participate fully in waipu.tv’s future earnings and cash flow performance, as well as in the resulting value creation potential.
IPTV as a strategic growth driver for freenet
Alongside its core mobile communications business, IPTV is a central component of freenet’s strategy. The ongoing shift in the German TV market towards IPTV opens up attractive growth opportunities, both through a rising customer base and through additional revenue potential in programmatic advertising.
“IPTV is one of the most attractive growth markets in the German telecommunications and media sector. In recent years, waipu.tv has established itself as one of Germany’s leading IPTV platforms and has excellent prospects for further profitable growth. With the full acquisition, we will capture the entire potential and strengthen a key strategic pillar. It is particularly pleasing that a good opportunity has arisen to acquire the shares at an unexpectedly favourable price,” commented Robin Harries, CEO of freenet AG.
Around 2 million customers, a market share of approximately 20% to 25% in the German IPTV market, and the significant growth in adjusted EBITDA in recent years underline waipu.tv’s strong market position and the company’s long-term value creation potential.
Cash-funded acquisition with dividend outlook unchanged
The acquisition is fully funded from cash reserves and reflects freenet’s focus on deploying capital towards attractive growth opportunities within its own business. The acquisition is in line with the capital allocation strategy and does not materially affect freenet’s future financial flexibility.
“With this full acquisition, we are simplifying Exaring AG’s ownership structure and creating long-term strategic clarity. An IPO previously sought by minority shareholders will therefore no longer be pursued. At the same time, we are completing the transaction at what we consider to be a very attractive valuation. In future, our shareholders will participate fully in the future earnings, cash flow and value growth of waipu.tv,” commented Ingo Arnold, CFO of freenet AG.
The existing dividend policy remains unchanged: A dividend of at least EUR 2.00 per share is planned for each of the financial years 2026 to 2028 inclusive. If 80% of the adjusted free cash flow, calculated on the basis of the shares outstanding at the time, results in a higher amount, this higher amount will form the basis for the distribution.
Definition of selected key figures
Further documents relating to the publication
Contact
Investor Relations
13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|5299003GLDODCVP8DO20
|EQS News ID:
|2415036
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2415036 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu freenet AG
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13.10.26
|Freenet übernimmt Fernsehdienst waipu.tv komplett - Keine Börsennotierung (dpa-AFX)
|
13.10.26
|EQS-News: freenet AG acquires full ownership of waipu.tv at a highly attractive valuation (EQS Group)
|
13.10.26
|EQS-News: freenet AG übernimmt waipu.tv vollständig auf Basis einer sehr attraktiven Bewertung (EQS Group)
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13.10.26
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13.10.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
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Analysen zu freenet AG
|05.10.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.08.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|freenet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.08.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.08.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|freenet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.08.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.26
|freenet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.08.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|freenet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.05.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.26
|freenet Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.26
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|UBS AG
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|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.08.26
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
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|UBS AG
|25.06.26
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|freenet Equal Weight
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|freenet AG
|22,32
|2,39%
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