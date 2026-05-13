EQS-News: freenet AG Annual General Meeting approves a record dividend per share of EUR 2.07

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

freenet AG Annual General Meeting approves a record dividend per share of EUR 2.07



13.05.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

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freenet AG Annual General Meeting approves a record dividend per share of EUR 2.07

Increase in dividend per share by 5.1% to EUR 2.07 (dividend yield 1 : 7.1%)

All other agenda items approved by a large majority

Büdelsdorf, 13 May 2026 – At the Annual General Meeting of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] held on 13 May 2026 in Hamburg, a majority of 99.82% voted in favour of the proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 (prior year: EUR 1.97). A total of EUR 241.5 million (prior year: EUR 234.1 million) will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the past financial year. This represents a 5.1% increase in the dividend per share compared with the prior year and results in a dividend yield1of 7.1% (prior year: 7.2%).

The payment date is 19 May 2026. The dividend payment is subject to the standard deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge in accordance with capital gains under section 20(1)(1) of the German Income Tax Act (EStG).

The Annual General Meeting also approved all other items on the agenda by a large majority. A total of 30.61% (of those present in person, including postal votes) of the registered share capital of freenet AG was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

The shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board of freenet AG – Prof. Dr Kerstin Lopatta, Miriam Wohlfarth, Sabine Christiansen, Marc Tüngler and Robert Weidinger – were re-elected at the Annual General Meeting. The shareholder representatives Prof. Dr Kerstin Lopatta and Miriam Wohlfarth were confirmed for the period up to the 2030 Annual General Meeting. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Marc Tüngler, and the shareholder representatives Sabine Christiansen and Robert Weidinger were confirmed for the period up to the 2028 Annual General Meeting.

Johannes Wendt was elected to the Supervisory Board of freenet AG as a new shareholder representative for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Johannes Wendt brings his extensive expertise in the areas of capital markets and M&A to the Supervisory Board.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting, including detailed voting results, is available at fn.de/agm.

1 The dividend yield is calculated as the dividend per share in relation to the closing price (Xetra) of the freenet share at the end of 2025.

freenet AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 778

Email: ir@freenet.ag

fn.de/investors



Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 777

Email: pr@freenet.ag